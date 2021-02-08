Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT stock opened at $101.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.