Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,537 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Proto Labs worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,678,000 after buying an additional 877,629 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $16,452,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,205 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB opened at $216.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.85. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.12 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.