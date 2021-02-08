Comerica Bank Purchases 263,102 Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 318.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,102 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Apache worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apache by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Apache in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of Apache stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $29.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.