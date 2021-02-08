Comerica Bank Purchases 7,233 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,325 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $114.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.35. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

