Comerica Bank Purchases 992 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE URI opened at $265.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.29. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $267.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
