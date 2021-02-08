Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

Shares of UTHR opened at $169.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

