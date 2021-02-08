Comerica Bank Raises Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 746.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,163 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $85.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $87.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.68.

In other news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,518,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 339,599 shares of company stock valued at $25,868,081. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

