Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.28% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.45.

Shares of EPRT opened at $22.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

