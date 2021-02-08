Comerica Bank Sells 11,243 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,791 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.14% of IDACORP worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. CWM LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 79.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in IDACORP by 26.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in IDACORP by 22.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. TheStreet upgraded IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

NYSE IDA opened at $88.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $113.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.