Comerica Bank Sells 1,222 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $61,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.4% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $223.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.94 and its 200-day moving average is $193.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $223.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

