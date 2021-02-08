Comerica Bank Sells 14,317 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 156,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 45,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $111.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.86. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

