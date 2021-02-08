Comerica Bank Sells 1,956 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $67.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $70.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Summit Insights raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

