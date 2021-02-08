Comerica Bank Sells 4,461 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

SRE stock opened at $126.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.71. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.