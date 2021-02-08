Comerica Bank Sells 4,785 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Square were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $80,726,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Square by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 459,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 623.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,766,000 after purchasing an additional 184,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

SQ opened at $240.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 381.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,469,645 shares of company stock worth $313,789,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

