Comerica Bank Sells 593 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Lennox International worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after buying an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lennox International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lennox International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Shares of LII stock opened at $274.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.49. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $319.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,022,446.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $276,508.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,019 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

