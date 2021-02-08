Comerica Bank Sells 7,968 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2,454.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,308 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 254.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,947,000 after purchasing an additional 375,107 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 18.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,167,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,400,000 after purchasing an additional 341,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,970,000 after buying an additional 277,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $117.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day moving average is $108.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

