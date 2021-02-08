Comerica Bank Sells 82,948 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 82,948 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of SLM worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 836.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after buying an additional 5,050,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,244 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SLM by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

