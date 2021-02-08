Comerica Bank Sells 997 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Nordson worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,870,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN opened at $188.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.89. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.