Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.35

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.35 and last traded at $60.35, with a volume of 328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,002.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

