Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Up 5.9%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 463,815 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 290,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 51,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

