Comparing Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 16.03% 4.87% 3.84% Braveheart Resources N/A -342.95% -30.96%

11.5% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and Braveheart Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million 22.44 -$7.67 million $0.06 88.50 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Braveheart Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maverix Metals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maverix Metals and Braveheart Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maverix Metals currently has a consensus target price of $7.35, indicating a potential upside of 38.42%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Braveheart Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MacMillan Minerals Inc. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

