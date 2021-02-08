Comparing Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) & Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Azure Power Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Commerce Energy Group and Azure Power Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Azure Power Global 0 1 4 0 2.80

Azure Power Global has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.26%. Given Azure Power Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Commerce Energy Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and Azure Power Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Azure Power Global $171.90 million 11.27 -$30.00 million ($0.47) -85.85

Commerce Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Azure Power Global.

Risk & Volatility

Commerce Energy Group has a beta of -10.96, meaning that its stock price is 1,196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and Azure Power Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Azure Power Global -14.74% -4.80% -1.01%

Summary

Azure Power Global beats Commerce Energy Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Energy Group

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 43 utility scale projects and various commercial rooftop projects with a combined rated capacity of 1,808 MW. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in New Delhi, India.

