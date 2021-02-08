Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Trading Up 6.2%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s share price was up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 1,300,515 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,104,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $942.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 15.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the third quarter valued at $192,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 9.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Compugen during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

