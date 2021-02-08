Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Up 5.8%

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.26. 1,276,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 672,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNCE. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $200,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $163,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

