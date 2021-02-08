Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Up 5.8%

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.26. 1,276,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 672,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNCE. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.77.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $200,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $163,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.
