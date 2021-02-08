Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Trading 8.8% Higher

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.36. 4,556,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 3,797,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conformis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

Get Conformis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $116.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 126.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 225,364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.