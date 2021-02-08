Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Constellation Brands worth $40,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Constellation Brands by 13.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $227.93 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

