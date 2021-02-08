Constellation (DAG) Price Hits $0.0143 on Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $18.11 million and approximately $842,365.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.01057410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,504.03 or 0.05443946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00018245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020375 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00030011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

