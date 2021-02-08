Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $71,347.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

