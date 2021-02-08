Contentos Market Capitalization Reaches $32.62 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. Contentos has a total market cap of $32.62 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Contentos has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $491.30 or 0.01058577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.84 or 0.05328070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020062 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,816,609,001 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

