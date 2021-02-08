Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTTAF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

OTCMKTS CTTAF opened at $152.17 on Monday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $156.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.33 and its 200 day moving average is $122.09.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Analyst Recommendations for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.