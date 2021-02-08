Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTTAF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

OTCMKTS CTTAF opened at $152.17 on Monday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $156.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.33 and its 200 day moving average is $122.09.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

