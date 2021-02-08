CONTRACOIN Trading Up 11.4% This Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $43,909.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,674,550 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

