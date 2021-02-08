Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 486.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

CPRT opened at $119.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.46. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

