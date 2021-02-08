Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.85-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $353.9-353.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.48 million.Corcept Therapeutics also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.56. 964,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $140,475.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,104 shares of company stock worth $213,147 and have sold 55,000 shares worth $1,526,450. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.