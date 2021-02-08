Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.72

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 13171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,883.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $25,285.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $213,147 and sold 55,000 shares valued at $1,526,450. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,290,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

