Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.72

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 13171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,290,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.
About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
