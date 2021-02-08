Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.20-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.7-85.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.17 million.Corcept Therapeutics also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.85-0.85 EPS.

Shares of CORT stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.56. 964,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,430. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42.

CORT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $729,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $213,147 and sold 55,000 shares valued at $1,526,450. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

