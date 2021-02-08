CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CoreSite Realty in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

COR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

NYSE:COR opened at $125.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

