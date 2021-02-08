Cormark Comments on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE ATA opened at C$26.01 on Monday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.27 and a 52 week high of C$27.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$563,841.60.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.