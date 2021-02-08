Cormark Comments on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a report released on Friday, February 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.26. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.71 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.35.

BCE stock opened at C$55.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$46.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 132.62%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

