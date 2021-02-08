Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) in a report issued on Friday, February 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ECN. CIBC upped their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) stock opened at C$7.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -757.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.68. ECN Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$7.60.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.37 million.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

