Cormark Weighs in on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) – Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of XTC stock opened at C$11.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.82. Exco Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$4.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$440.51 million and a P/E ratio of 14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$100.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.40 million.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

