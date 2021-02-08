Corteva, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corteva in a report issued on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of CTVA opened at $43.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,718,000 after purchasing an additional 459,975 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 60.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after buying an additional 1,638,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corteva by 141.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after buying an additional 2,531,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

