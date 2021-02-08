Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Up 8.3%

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $19.88. 986,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 692,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.
The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.
Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $349.58 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cosan Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CZZ)
Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃstica, and Moove segments.
Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.