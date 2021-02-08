Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 847,106 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 790,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

CMRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -81.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

