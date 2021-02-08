Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on COVTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. Covestro has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

