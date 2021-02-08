Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.00

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 2341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COVTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

