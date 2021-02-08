Cream Finance Price Hits $261.19 (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $39.16 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $261.19 or 0.00566104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00050557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00173062 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00194196 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00061605 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.