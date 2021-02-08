Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Creative Planning raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 939.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 246,937 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after buying an additional 133,310 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,475,000 after buying an additional 124,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $574,809.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,540 shares of company stock worth $55,027,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.56.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $605.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $660.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $593.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

