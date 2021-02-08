Creative Planning Sells 105,003 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,003 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $21,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 31.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,681 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $18,530,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 721,262 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.