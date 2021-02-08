Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) rose 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 446,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 744,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 85.89% and a negative net margin of 84.47%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Creative Realities stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Creative Realities worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.