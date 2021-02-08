Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 271.78 ($3.55).

Shares of LON:CRST traded down GBX 7.18 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 330.82 ($4.32). The stock had a trading volume of 580,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,688. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 522 ($6.82). The company has a market capitalization of £849.94 million and a PE ratio of -78.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 316.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 254.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

